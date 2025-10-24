No, California Is Not Making All 13-Year-Olds Ride In Booster Seats

It's a time-honored tradition for young teenagers running out to a car to call "Shotgun!" to determine who gets the honor of riding in the front passenger seat. A proposed version of California Assembly Bill 435 would have put an end to that, banning children under 13 and teens up to 16 who were too small from the front seat, according to CalMatters. It would have also changed the current law to raise the age requirement for mandatory car seats from eight to ten, and up to age 13 for smaller children.

However, a lot of people, including legislators, believed the original bill was too restrictive, reports LAist. The version of the bill that passed maintains California's current booster seat requirement until age eight or a height of four feet, nine inches, but adds a five-step test to determine if children between eight and 16 years old are belted in safely, wherever they sit. From LAist:

If the driver of a vehicle can't answer "yes" to all of these five questions about their seat-belted child passenger, the driver could get a ticket and fines of $490. 1. Does the child sit all the way back against the seat?

2. Do the child's knees bend comfortably at the edge of the seat?

3. Does the belt cross the shoulder between the neck and arm, resting on the collarbone?

4. Is the lap belt as low as possible, touching the thighs?

5. Can the child stay seated like this for the whole trip?

The new law, which goes into effect January 1, 2027, does not require a booster seat. It only requires that these five conditions be met, with or without a booster. If a child doesn't meet these criteria without a booster, adding one should fix that, but be sure to use a safe one.