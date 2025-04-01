One Of The Dumbest Scenes In 'The Fast And The Furious' Makes Sense In The Script

The original "The Fast And The Furious" (not the new Folgers-themed film) tried its best to be a very accurate movie about tuner culture, and sometimes it did a passable job. The rest of the time the movie did substantially worse — we all remember Brian's floor falling off in that first big race — but one moment has always stuck out as particularly egregious. Brian rolls up to Dom's shop with a Supra on a trailer, and everyone is stunned that this A80 has a 2JZ-GE engine under its hood: the only engine we got in that car, and the boring non-turbo version to boot. As it turns out, though, there was an earlier draft of the movie where this scene made perfect sense.

The orange Supra was famously a personal car of Craig Lieberman, credited as the "import car consultant" for "The Fast And The Furious," but the original script for the film never called for a Supra. In fact, it never called for anything 2J-powered at all. Back in the script's "Blue draft" of May 2000, Brian's hero car was a Nissan 240SX pulled from an LAPD impound lot — a 240SX with a six-cylinder Skyline engine swapped in. No sh*t indeed.