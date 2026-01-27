You Could Buy This Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio For Less Than The Cost Of A New Honda Civic

These days, if you just want a good, relatively basic car that still offers a few modern features, it's hard to beat the Honda Civic. The hybrid is arguably the better overall buy, but since the Civic lineup no longer includes a separate hybrid model, that hybrid's superior fuel economy (and the power boost that comes with it) requires spending $30,590 on a mid-tier Civic Sport Hybrid. Or you could save about $5,000 and spend $25,890 on the base Civic. But what if I told you there's currently an Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio for sale that costs even less than a base-model Civic?

Suddenly, that brand new, warranty-intact Honda Civic doesn't sound like such a good deal now, does it? All you've got to do is wait for this latest ice storm to pass, head on down to Snellville, Georgia, and for the low, low price of $24,999, you could be the proud new owner of this bright red 2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio. "But wait," you're probably thinking, "Shouldn't a Giulia QV cost a good bit more than $25,000?" And you're right, it is suspiciously cheap.

But that's mostly because the 110,000 miles on the odometer mean it's been driven a lot more than most other Giulia QVs. And that, my friends, could either mean one of two things. On the one hand, it could be a ticking time bomb, and even $25,000 is far too much to spend on a car that will quickly end up costing you far more than you would ever want to spend. I mean, we're talking about a notoriously unreliable Italian sport sedan that already has more than 100,000 miles on it.