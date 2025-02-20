These Are The Cars You Think Have The Worst Drivers

If you're here at Jalopnik, there's a good chance that you like cars and driving, so you've probably dedicated a fair amount of time to getting pretty good behind the wheel. Sadly, not everyone has done that and some people out there are quite bad at driving. Shocking, I know. If you want to spot the bad drivers so you know who to give a wide berth to, then a recent study found that, statistically, Tesla drivers are the worst. But they aren't the only bad drivers out there, so we turned to you and asked what cars really do have the worst drivers?

You came back with some great answers, so we rounded up some of the worst offenders on the road so that, hopefully, we can all steer clear of these cars and stay safe out there. If there's an awfully-driven car that we missed, let us know in the comments below.