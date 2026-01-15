Crash Data Reveals How Dangerous Riding A Motorcycle Can Be Compared To Driving A Car

Without airbags and sheet metal that's designed to crumple around you, what happens when you crash your motorcycle is obviously different from crashing a car. Even if you're wearing an airbag system while riding, your body is prone to absorbing more direct impact, because you are subject to flying off the bike.

For perspective, the closest corollaries in passenger vehicle crashes are ejections and rollovers — two of the most statistically fatal crash outcomes. Being completely ejected from the vehicle resulted in 3,892 lives lost, or 13% of passenger car deaths and 20% of light truck fatalities. Rollovers accounted for 28% of passenger vehicle fatalities — a sadly similar number (6,596) as motorcycle deaths.

When you're doing something like speeding, the danger on a bike is amplified, as the NHTSA highlights in its report: 36% of the motorcyclists who died in a crash in 2023 were speeding, versus 22% of passenger car drivers who fatally wrecked while exceeding the speed limit.

That doesn't mean all riders speed, nor does it attribute fault. It also doesn't indicate if riders or drivers were behaving recklessly beyond speeding. However, for the sake of comparison, if speeding was the prime factor in a deadly crash, nearly 900 motorcyclists might have lived, had the collective speeding percentage dropped from 36% to passenger car levels.

In addition to slowing down, things like learning the 12-second rule could help make riding a motorcycle less dangerous, so riders can anticipate trouble further down the road — moving, or fixed. Hitting a non-vehicle fixed object — like a tree or barrier — led to nearly 25% of motorcycle fatalities, versus 16% for passenger cars.