Long Vs. Short Wheelbase: How Each Changes Vehicle Handling

One of the most impactful design choices affecting several aspects of a vehicle's performance is the wheelbase. To properly understand wheelbase, imagine looking at the profile of a car, and picture a line extending from the center of the front wheel to the center of the rear wheel. The measurement of this line would be the vehicle's wheelbase. If you're wondering why this distance matters, let's look at some examples that illustrate the impact of wheelbase.

While it exited the U.S. market after 2019, the Smart ForTwo is coming back, and the 2014 model featured a minimal 74 inches between its sets of tiny wheels. Now, contrast that with the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, a highly luxurious sedan often used as a limousine, which has a wheelbase stretched to 133.7 inches. Obviously, the Smart ForTwo is much shorter in length than the Maybach S-Class, which gives it superior maneuverability and a much smaller turning radius. Which one would you rather drive if required to navigate a compact urban parking lot?

While the Maybach S-Class may not be as agile due to its lengthy wheelbase, it features a significant advantage over the Smart ForTwo in terms of ride quality. The smoothness of your travel experience has everything to do with the suspension system and its ability to absorb the road's imperfections. The Maybach S-Class has an additional nearly 60 inches between its wheels over the Smart ForTwo, providing the suspension more time to react to bumps. Of course, there are other factors that influence suspension performance, such as larger tires, but wheelbase also plays a role. However, the differences between long and short wheelbase go even further, affecting aerodynamics and off-road performance.