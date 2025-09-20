These US States Have The Highest Dealer Fees

Buying a car from a dealership is exciting. But it also can be quite a daunting task that requires careful consideration of several factors before you head off to see the car that's most appealing to you. Among the most unsettling things you may encounter are the price lies dealers tend to tell. Often they agree to sell you a vehicle at one price, only to end up charging a higher final price when it's time to sign on the dotted line. In most cases, these unexpected fees can add up to 8-10% of the car's purchase price, according to Lending Tree.

The difference is usually due to additional expenses such as dealer fees, which can catch you off-guard and significantly affect your budget if you're not prepared. They can include title and registration fees; documentation fees; advertising fees; warranties; maintenance plans; and even a charge for etching the vehicle identification number into the windshield. You'll also usually expect to pay sales tax, of course, as most states charge it.

These dealer fees vary widely depending on the state you're in, per World Population Review, ranging from a modest $315 to a substantial $6,369. However, it's possible to negotiate some of those fees down and secure a better deal. We strongly recommend you do so, because while some dealer fees are legit, others are totally fake.