What's Your Worst Experience On A Budget Airline?

It's been a rough few years for budget airlines as they desperately attempt to remain profitable amid a downturn in air travel. Some have been more unfortunate than others, as Spirit Airlines filed for bankruptcy last November. However, these low-cost carriers don't have much to offer other than dirt-cheap ticket prices. The profit is typically made from charging extra fares out of the nose for every possible amenity, from the physical ticket to an additional carry-on.

What's your worst experience as a passenger on a budget airline? Did you end up in a shouting match with a gate agent because they claimed your carry-on was too big and demanded that you pay to check it? Did you realize that the baggage handlers lost your bag by the time you landed? Or, did you get bounced from cancelled flight to cancelled flight with nothing to show for it other than travel credits to go through this frustration again?