What Does Porting An Intake Manifold Do For Engine Performance?

Porting an intake manifold essentially helps increase airflow into the engine. Improved airflow equates to more horsepower and helps the engine feel more responsive at the throttle. A standard intake manifold — particularly on an engine that isn't performance-oriented – has rough surfaces and sharp edges within it that all reduce airflow. Porting is the art of smoothing out these surfaces and rounding off those sharp turns to improve airflow. Fewer restrictions mean a higher volume of air can pass through the intake — measured in cubic feet per minute (CFM) – resulting in more power.

Porting an intake manifold won't turn a four-cylinder EcoBoost into a Shelby-slayer, but it can net solid returns, with some industry experts putting the power gains between 10 and 20% on some applications, when done correctly. Although it's worth mentioning that gains can be minimal or even negative when done incorrectly, too. To really maximize the effects of a ported intake manifold, supporting performance modifications are generally required.

Porting is especially welcome for high-revving and naturally aspirated engines that don't have a turbo to help force more air into the engine, which is another reason why we all should have purchased Honda S2000s while they were cheap. For even more power gains, though, it's also well worth porting the cylinder head, exhaust manifold, and turbocharger (if one is there).