Mitsubishi Delica, Toyota HiAce, Jeep XJ Cherokee: The Dopest Cars I Found For Sale Online

Remember two weeks ago, when I talked a big game about being back on Dopest Cars after all sorts of interference? Well, I sat down to write last week's installment, and suddenly my little allergy-induced sore throat turned out to be Covid. Thus, a week off, and another apology today. On the plus side, this week you might get a truly out-there Dopest, thanks to my delirious, fog-addled brain.

Right before I got sick, though, I got my first-ever taste of outdoor rock climbing up in New York's famed Shawangunk Ridge. I spent my convalescent quarantine watching a bunch of rock climbing documentaries and '90s rock climbing footage, and it's safe to say I have fully caught the outdoors bug. Today, I aim to transmit that — and only that, not the Covid — to all of you, with a special Cars Of The Great Outdoors edition of the week's Dopest Cars.