Nissan Stagea, Honda Gold Wing, Jeep Wagoneer: The Dopest Cars I Found For Sale Online

Folks, it's been a month. I've had travel, illnesses, travel-related illnesses, the whole gamut. Needless to say, I've missed you all in my time away from this hallowed collection of good, bad, and batshit automotive listings, and I'm happy to be back at my computer. Writing this at 11:23 p.m. I didn't say it was all roses, just that the good outweighs the bad.

In humble penitence, groveling on my knees before all of your beautiful faces, I bring you the one thing I can: Absolute bangers. Cars (and even a bike) that will kick your weekend off spectacularly, and give you a task for this upcoming rainy weekend: Negotiate, grab cash from the bank, and buy yourself a new car. You've got about 34 grand sitting around for a rainy day, right? Let the clouds bring the rain, and I'll bring you this week's installment of the internet's Dopest Cars.