This 7-Series Flagship From The '80s Was The Second Turbo Road Car BMW Ever Produced

The 1973 BMW 2002 turbo was the first turbocharged production road car from Europe, and it landed right smack in the middle of an oil crisis. Then, as now, the efficiency of turbochargers helps turn exhaust into oomph, extracting more power from an engine without making it larger. BMW proved that a compact, 2.0-liter four-cylinder car with two doors — hence 2002 — could upend performance expectations. Sure, its primitive boost lag could be timed with a sundial before arriving with ferocity. So when it came time for their next trick, what did those Ultimate Driving Machine engineers do? They stuck a turbo in a 7-series. Because nothing says luxury flagship like a sudden shove in the seat at 4,500 rpm.

The European 1980-1986 BMW 745i was the second turbo road car BMW ever produced, and it lives in the Venn diagram center where lunacy, sensibility, and urgency overlap. It was big. It was quick. It could ferry five people in style, and was equipped with a ZF three-speed automatic transmission, which was later updated to a four-speed. And it featured a standard electronic anti-lock braking system to bring its heft to a halt — a pricey option on its Mercedes competition.

But, in spite of its badge, and unlike that luxury rival from Stuttgart, it didn't have a 4.5-liter engine. Before the 745i, and throughout its history, BMW badges generally telegraphed engine displacement. There's a charming, boastful math behind the name of the car that broke the mold, and helped pave the way for modern BMWs.