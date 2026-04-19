Why Superchargers Can't Touch The Efficiency Of Turbochargers

When it comes to things you slap on engines to let them make more power, turbochargers and superchargers remain two of the most popular choices that work similarly in principle, but go about their business quite differently. Both create more power by pushing more air into the engine, but a key difference in outcomes is that turbos are generally way more fuel-efficient than superchargers. After all, downsized turbo engines were the solution automakers turned to en masse when fuel economy standards tightened, not superchargers. And it all has to do with how each technology fundamentally works.

The quick and dirty explanation is that turbochargers capture the engine's exhaust gases (yes, the same gases that come out of the tailpipe), using them to spin a turbine and compressor that help suck in more outside ambient air into the engine. The denser the air, the stronger the combustion, the more power the engine makes.

Superchargers, meanwhile, don't really help with fuel economy, despite having the same mechanical goal of letting an engine produce more power by feeding more air into it. Instead of using exhaust fumes, superchargers do this by spinning a pair of screws — or lobes or impellers, depending on type – via a pulley system attached to the engine's crankshaft. That means a supercharged engine has to pull double duty, powering both the wheels that move the car and the supercharger that stuffs more air into itself. This added load is known as parasitic loss and is what hurts fuel economy.