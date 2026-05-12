Why Consumer Reports Makes The Nissan Frontier's Reliability Reputation So Complicated

The Nissan Frontier has a pretty good reputation for reliability — just ask the internet. But many websites will keep things general, only providing basic statements that cover the Frontier nameplate's entire lifespan. Things aren't that simple in the real world, though, and you just have to check in with Consumer Reports to learn that.

By providing detailed annual accounts of (nearly all) Frontier model years, CR shows how overarching statements about the truck being good or bad aren't that meaningful. After all, despite the usually rosy accounts of the Frontier's reliability you may find at other sites, CR shows you'd be hard-pressed to honor all years of the truck with that compliment.

One key reason for this is pointed out by Consumer Reports itself: The first model year after a car's redesign is usually the least reliable and the last is usually the most reliable — so, you can't generalize reliability between years in these situations. It would almost be like comparing the current gas-powered version now sold in the U.S. with Nissan's plug-in hybrid Frontier Pro that's exclusive, for now, to global markets.

In fact, the U.S. Frontier followed that template with a sudden dip in its reliability scores between 2019 and 2020, which came right after Nissan introduced a brand-new powertrain to the vehicle. Then, once the rest of the Frontier was redesigned, its reliability scores began recovering after 2022. You don't have to take our word for it, however.