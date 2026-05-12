Why Consumer Reports Makes The Nissan Frontier's Reliability Reputation So Complicated
The Nissan Frontier has a pretty good reputation for reliability — just ask the internet. But many websites will keep things general, only providing basic statements that cover the Frontier nameplate's entire lifespan. Things aren't that simple in the real world, though, and you just have to check in with Consumer Reports to learn that.
By providing detailed annual accounts of (nearly all) Frontier model years, CR shows how overarching statements about the truck being good or bad aren't that meaningful. After all, despite the usually rosy accounts of the Frontier's reliability you may find at other sites, CR shows you'd be hard-pressed to honor all years of the truck with that compliment.
One key reason for this is pointed out by Consumer Reports itself: The first model year after a car's redesign is usually the least reliable and the last is usually the most reliable — so, you can't generalize reliability between years in these situations. It would almost be like comparing the current gas-powered version now sold in the U.S. with Nissan's plug-in hybrid Frontier Pro that's exclusive, for now, to global markets.
In fact, the U.S. Frontier followed that template with a sudden dip in its reliability scores between 2019 and 2020, which came right after Nissan introduced a brand-new powertrain to the vehicle. Then, once the rest of the Frontier was redesigned, its reliability scores began recovering after 2022. You don't have to take our word for it, however.
Customer complaints about later Frontiers
The Nissan Frontier was first introduced in 1997, with the second generation arriving in 2004, and the third premiering in 2021. That said, we're going to focus on the years surrounding the latter changeover since the data for these models is more complete.
The story starts in 2019, when the second-gen Frontier led its segment for CR reliability. At the time, it was still packing essentially the same powertrain it had when it debuted in 2005 — the new setup came online for 2020. The Frontier's CR reliability cratered when that happened, and it's likely no coincidence the 2020 truck was recalled twice for powertrain problems that could lead to rollaway situations. Note that NHTSA didn't actually get involved until 2022, which was a huge year for automotive recalls.
The rest of the Frontier was overhauled for 2021, and the truck spent that year and the next 2 with some of the worst reliability results in its class. Indeed, the 2021 and 2022 models were caught up in the same recalls as the 2020 Frontier, with the '22 truck also getting recalled four additional times. Moreover, this was the time when owners began weighing in on the truck's issues. The 2022 Frontier was particularly problematic, as drivers gave it the worst possible CR scores for reliability in five separate areas: in-car electronics, electrical accessories, body hardware, noises/leaks, and paint/trim.
In that context, the 2023 model marked the beginning of the Frontier's reliability recovery. It was recalled only once, for its tires, and only garnered bottom-level hotspot scores for electrical accessories, noise/leaks, and body hardware.
The turnaround takes off
The Frontier didn't quite go from worst to first between 2023 and 2024, but it was pretty close. The earlier model was second-to-last for overall CR reliability, and the '24 Frontier — also available in a Hardbody Edition we called retro done right — was at the very top of the segment. Nissan regained its "recommended" label from CR as well this year, marking the first time since 2019 that it achieved that status. Even better, of the 17 potential trouble spots on the CR list, the Frontier had perfect scores in 14 of them, including for its engine, suspension, brakes, electrical accessories, and climate system. The only below-average score for the 2024 Frontier was for for paint/trim.
The Frontier's overall reliability scores did slip for 2025 and 2026, yet it retained its CR recommendation. Moreover, the 2025 truck ratcheted up its performance in the individual hotspot categories, going perfect on all but engine electrical concerns and noises/leaks. CR doesn't have owner feedback on the 2026 model at this stage, since it's the one on sale now.
Now, the Frontier's last three model years — 2024 to 2026 — may not be quite as perfect as their hotspot scores indicate. The '24 and '25 trucks have each been recalled three times, and the current model has been recalled once — albeit with more than half the year to go. On the other hand, they do fall in line with the Frontier's overall reputation for reliability, even as CR's analysis of earlier models proves how complicated that reputation really is.