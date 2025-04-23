Nissan's Plug-In Hybrid Frontier Pro Is Exactly What Truck Drivers Need

Nissan put its mark in the sand this week with a newly-revitalized Frontier Pro mid-sized pickup announcement at the Auto Shanghai show. The plug-in hybrid pickup will mark Nissan's first foray into PHEV technology, and the Japanese brand's first electrified pickup. The Frontier has always been marketed as a rugged and tough truck, and this one is no different, with design cues harkening back to Nissan's unbeatable Hardbody pickup of the 1980s, likely still in use by a lawn care or home maintenance laborer in your town. The new five-seat truck was "designed for families who seek a vehicle that can comfortably and efficiently support their daily urban driving as well as weekend adventures beyond the city limits."

Gone from the Frontier is the old naturally-aspirated 3.8-liter V6 engine, and in its place is a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder and a "high output" electric motor in the transmission. Combined the two produce about 400 horsepower, which is significantly up from the current Frontier's 310 ponies. For the Chinese market Nissan has fitted the Frontier Pro with a battery it claims will provide up to 84 miles of all-electric range before the gas engine kicks in.

Truck folks, don't fret, the Frontier Pro is still an old-school body-on-frame pickup. However the old-school 4x4 transfer case appears to be gone in favor of a more comfortable five-link rear suspension and "intelligent all-wheel drive." The truck does offer an electromechanical rear locking differential for the off-roaders, and four drive modes are available: Hybrid, Pure electric, Performance, and Snow.