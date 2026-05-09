That Next Road Worker You See Might Be Issuing You A Speeding Ticket

Television police procedurals have conditioned us to believe that undercover cops are primarily tasked with busting drug deals and stopping illegal weapon sales, but they are also out there to stop you from speeding. The New York State Police announced on Monday that troopers issued 747 tickets along the state's Thruway between April 20 and April 24. The troopers were disguised as highway workers to encourage safe driving in work zones during National Work Zone Awareness Week.

New York State made a large push in recent years to improve safety for highway workers. In 2023, state agencies introduced automated camera and radar systems to monitor work zones and cite drivers for infractions. "Operation Hard Hat," the state police's own disguise-based initiative, is a far more intense endeavor. According to Syracuse.com, troopers issued 197 tickets for speeding, 28 further citations for cell phone/electronic device use and 27 tickets for Move Over Law violations. These were the figures from one highway in just two counties over five days. Troopers wrote 2,755 tickets along the entire Thruway during "Operation Hard Hat" in 2024.