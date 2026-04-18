Phoenix Police Admit Using Mexican License Plates For Unmarked Cars Wasn't The Best Idea
Undercover police cars are difficult to spot by design, but for those of us who are truly car-obsessed, there are often telltale giveaways. This can include clocking the obscured light pods in the grille and/ or window, noticing the lack of roof rails, or by noticing something off about the license plate, but that last one may not always be too reliable. In fact, the Phoenix, Arizona Police Department got put on blast earlier this week when a TikTok video showed two of its undercover Chevrolet Silverados, fitted with Mexican license plates. The plates were from the states of Morelos and Zacatecas — plates that were from impounded vehicles confiscated from Mexican nationals.
In response to the video outing the deceptive and problematic actions of the Phoenix Police Department, AZ Family said Police Chief Matt Giordano ordered all non-U.S. license plates to be removed from his department's vehicles. It seems like a classic case of getting caught with your proverbial pants down, as the department failed to address any reasons as to why these plates were used in the first place. The Phoenix Police Department said, "a department-wide review is now underway across all precincts to ensure this practice is fully addressed."
The department also listed three policies to maximize clarity for citizens
In the statement issued by the Phoenix police, the agency explains that the Maryvale-Estrella Mountain Precinct was conducting a traffic stop related to an individual with a felony arrest warrant. "While this enforcement action resulted in an arrest, we recognize that the use of non-U.S. plates created uncertainty about who was conducting the stop. That is not acceptable, and we are committed to doing better."
The word choice was clearly meant to justify the shady actions, but at least the agency acknowledged that the continuation of ICE raids has created anxiety around the presence of outside law enforcement agencies. It also listed three action items that the department will require of its officers:
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Clearly identify themselves during public-facing interactions or enforcement activities, except in limited circumstances where doing so would compromise an active undercover operation or officer safety.
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Not wear full face coverings while conducting routine enforcement or responding to calls for service.
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Wear uniforms or markings that clearly identify them as Phoenix Police officers.
The Mexican consulate was unaware of Phoenix police's use of Mexican license plates
As it turns out, Mexico's top diplomat in Arizona said the Mexican consulate was not made aware of the Phoenix Police Department's use of Mexican license plates on unmarked police vehicles. Titanswire reports, "...officials from the Mexican consulate in Phoenix were told by a Phoenix police official that officers had obtained Mexican license plates from impounded vehicles confiscated from Mexican nationals."
The Phoenix Police Department was put under a federal civil rights investigation in 2021 following a series of high-profile shootings by its officers and aggressive treatment of protesters. The investigation found that officers routinely engaged in unlawful brutality and discrimination, and violated the rights of protesters and unhoused people. Trump's DOJ dismissed the investigation after city officials issued statements saying the department had implemented reforms.
Thanks to the vigilance of the user who filmed the deeply concerning act of police deception, the Phoenix Police Department was forced to issue a statement about the plates, but only time will tell if they actually rectify the problem. It's unclear how long this would have continued without the video.