Phoenix Police Admit Using Mexican License Plates For Unmarked Cars Wasn't The Best Idea

Undercover police cars are difficult to spot by design, but for those of us who are truly car-obsessed, there are often telltale giveaways. This can include clocking the obscured light pods in the grille and/ or window, noticing the lack of roof rails, or by noticing something off about the license plate, but that last one may not always be too reliable. In fact, the Phoenix, Arizona Police Department got put on blast earlier this week when a TikTok video showed two of its undercover Chevrolet Silverados, fitted with Mexican license plates. The plates were from the states of Morelos and Zacatecas — plates that were from impounded vehicles confiscated from Mexican nationals.

In response to the video outing the deceptive and problematic actions of the Phoenix Police Department, AZ Family said Police Chief Matt Giordano ordered all non-U.S. license plates to be removed from his department's vehicles. It seems like a classic case of getting caught with your proverbial pants down, as the department failed to address any reasons as to why these plates were used in the first place. The Phoenix Police Department said, "a department-wide review is now underway across all precincts to ensure this practice is fully addressed."