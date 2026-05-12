What Does That G Mean On Some Manual Shifters?

Welcome back to our semi-regular look at the gear-shifter alphabet! We've already covered what the "S" on your gear shift means — and what "B" and "L" do too -– and today's article is brought to you by the letter "G". On your shift knob, that stands for Gelände. It's a German word that can be translated as "terrain," which is relevant here because the "G" gear is an ultra-low gear usually used for enhanced traction off-road.

You also may recognize the term from the Mercedes-Benz G-Class: The G-Wagon name comes from "Geländewagen" — meaning something like "all-terrain vehicle". Yet the car that may be most associated with a gelände gear was a ground-breaking supercar from Porsche. First appearing in 1985, the 959 had a low "G" gear as a nod to its roots in rally racing. Of course, squeezing the car through a legal loophole had a lot to do with it as well.

The issue was that some countries had strict noise regulations for vehicles, with tests including volume measurements made when the car was in first gear. The 959 couldn't pass some of those tests in its lowest forward gear. Because of the homologation business we'll mention next, the 959 had a transmission engineered for the highest level of pro rallying competition, and that included an extra-low — and extra-loud — first gear to better handle bad terrain. In the end, Porsche simply decided that that gear would be called "G," recategorized the traditional second gear as first, and adjusted the other gear numbers accordingly.