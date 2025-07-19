Where Did The 'G-Wagon' Name Come From, And What Does The 'G' Stand For?

Mercedes-Benz is probably best-known for its luxury vehicles, but the company also has a long history building more utilitarian choices, such as HD trucks, commercial vans, taxis, and military-capable rides such as the cult-fave Unimog — like the ones spending time in Park City's fleet. From that machine, which M-B began producing in the 1950s — after buying the Unimog's original manufacturer — came the idea for a somewhat less extreme street-legal offering that was still tough enough for customers with a very particular set of skills.

The result was the Mercedes-Benz Geländewagen. Debuting in 1979, the SUV came with a name translated as "cross-country vehicle," which is often shortened to "G-Wagon" or "G-Wagen," and lives on today as the automaker's G-Class. Much has obviously changed since the original, with the latest generation G-Class even available as an EV. In fact, the new Popemobile is an electric Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen.

In addition, about 45 countries continue to use G-Wagons for military roles. Consider the G-Class Caracal that's specifically tailored for special forces: Although small enough to fit two in a transport helicopter, the Caracal can be outfitted for transporting troops, to serve as a medical/supply vehicle, and to carry anti-tank weapons. That's not an option for the G-Class variants at your local dealership, but the retail version is still plenty tough.