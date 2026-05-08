Man Checked Out Henry Ford Biographies From Library 64 Years Ago And They Were Just Returned

Within its pages, one of the books contained a clue as to how they went missing in the first place, a form about how to write an essay. It's likely that some student checked these books out to write an essay about Henry Ford back in 1962. Then the books were misplaced, lost, and forgotten until recently falling into the hands of the person who belatedly returned them. They did read the biographies themselves before returning them, though. I wonder if they covered Ford's rampant racism, how he ate weeds, or that he owned Thomas Edison's last breath and Abraham Lincoln's assassination chair.

It's not like the late fee would get any worse at this point. From Northwest Public Broadcasting:

" We thought it was funny," said Chris Nulph, Richland Public Library manager. " We don't judge when you return a book late."

...

Those books could have wracked up $3,000 in fines, he joked.

" Of course, we never charge late fees of that much," Nulph said. "Generally speaking, at the time, the fee would've capped out at the price of the book."

However, now, the library doesn't charge late fees.

These books are now so old that you won't be seeing them back in circulation. However, they joined a display celebrating the library's 75th anniversary on May 1, according to the Tri-City Herald. That's right, the books have been missing for most of the library's history. At least that's one mystery it can put back on the shelf.