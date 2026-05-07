Trash Bag Filled With 363 Hot Wheels Cars Found On The Side Of The Road
Have you misplaced your Hot Wheels collection? If you're in Tacoma, Washington, you might be able to pick it up at the police department. Fox 13 reports that Tacoma police have found themselves in the possession of a large Hot Wheels collection. This must belong to one of you, right?
Police responded to a report of a suspicious black bag near the caller's parked car at the corner of State Street and South 8th Street. Upon investigation, police discovered not a bomb, nor a viral marketing campaign, but a trash bag containing 363 Hot Wheels cars. They were all still wrapped in their original packaging, indicating that these were likely not trash and not a kid's lost toys. I didn't understand or care about resale value as a kid, so I immediately tore open the packaging, drove them hard, and put them away wet, at least when my parents made me put them away.
'A very specific (and impressive) Hot Wheels collection'
It's more likely these cars belonged to a collector, or possibly a reseller. If Tacoma area stores are cleaned out of Hot Wheels cars available in the toy section, this may be why. If this collection is yours, the Tacoma Police Department wants to return it to you. From its Facebook page:
The collection has been safely transported to Tacoma Police Headquarters for safekeeping.If you or someone you know is missing a very specific (and impressive) Hot Wheels collection, give us a call so we can help get it back where it belongs.
The photo that goes with the post shows few of the actual cars. It's possible that you may need to tell police what's in this "very specific" collection to claim it as yours. Hot Wheels makes so many small versions of our favorite cars that the collection could contain practically anything, except maybe for a hot dog car.