Trash Bag Filled With 363 Hot Wheels Cars Found On The Side Of The Road

Have you misplaced your Hot Wheels collection? If you're in Tacoma, Washington, you might be able to pick it up at the police department. Fox 13 reports that Tacoma police have found themselves in the possession of a large Hot Wheels collection. This must belong to one of you, right?

Police responded to a report of a suspicious black bag near the caller's parked car at the corner of State Street and South 8th Street. Upon investigation, police discovered not a bomb, nor a viral marketing campaign, but a trash bag containing 363 Hot Wheels cars. They were all still wrapped in their original packaging, indicating that these were likely not trash and not a kid's lost toys. I didn't understand or care about resale value as a kid, so I immediately tore open the packaging, drove them hard, and put them away wet, at least when my parents made me put them away.