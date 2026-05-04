What's Your Favorite Car Named After A Place?

Now I know what you're thinking: shock me with that deviant choice, Marquis. Another cute Ghia-designed French car on Jalopnik. Oh look, it's an affordable roadster with no top and good wheels. I know I'm not blowing anyone's expectations off their hinges here, but I just think the Renault Floride is such a tidy, sweet little car. More than just a love of everything that makes the Floride, known in the U.S. and UK as the Caravelle, feel like a Florida car. Or at least the Florida of the early 1960s. Like the cute little Karmann Ghia, the Floride was rear-engined and rear-wheel drive, the car was a hit for Renault (Grace Kelly even owned one!) according to Hemmings, but didn't do quite the same numbers as Volkswagen's Ghia.

Eventually Renault dropped the Floride name, which I think was a mistake. I want to think of the Florida this car evokes: a sunny drive through the Keys to get a tropical drink and add another layer to your perfectly tanned skin along the way. Nowadays, Florida just seems like a place where giant floating pollution toilets dock, where a cartoon rat shakes kids upside for whatever is in their pockets, and where criminals make big numbers on YouTube. I'll take the slightly classier, Grace Kelly-owning, French vision of the Sunshine State thank you very much.