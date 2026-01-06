Ford Made Tractors For Decades. Here's When It Stopped

Henry Ford's mechanical interests went much further than automobiles. Ford also built America's foundational airliner, the Ford Trimotor, and kick-started the production of modern tractors, too. In fact, Ford remained a major player in the tractor business until 1990, when it agreed to sell a controlling interest in its farm division to Fiat — although the Ford name still adorned the tractors until 1999.

It all started with Ford's 1907 "automobile plow," backed by a 24-horsepower four-cylinder engine, leftover parts from Ford Model B and Model K cars, and a grain binder's rear wheels. But the Model T's impressive success meant Ford didn't have time to focus on a production tractor until 1917, when Henry and his son Edsel partnered on the Fordson Model F tractor. At the time, tractors were assembled by hand with custom parts and relied on steam power, making them expensive to buy, hard to repair, and difficult to keep running. But the Fordson tractor naturally adopted the same mass-market approach to production, with interchangeable parts, as Henry's famous cars.

Rather than steam, the original Fordson Model F tractors ran on kerosene (but could be modified to use gasoline). They quickly gained a following in Europe since many farmers there had gone off to fight in World War I, and those who remained needed an affordable way to pick up the workload.