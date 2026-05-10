Why Doesn't Ford Make Ghia-Badged Cars Anymore?

Changing trends and new technologies often call for a change in marketing, and that's exactly what happened to the "Ghia" name. As technology developed in the early '00s, Ghia-badged Fords started to look a little outdated. Ghia stood for luxury and comfort, but it didn't stand for style, modernity, and technology, which is why Ford opted to introduce the Titanium trim into the mix. This would supersede the Ghia trim and effectively replace it before a new raft of exciting names, such as ST-Line and Vignale, joined in as well. The Titanium name first arrived in 2004, just in time for the launch of the then-new second-generation Ford Focus — a nameplate which, just like Ghia, was around for decades before Ford made it disappear.

According to Just-Auto, Ford's U.K. Director of Marketing at the time, Steve Hood, had this to say about the Titanium trim's debut: "These will be a techno–luxury derivative with the emphasis on modern technology and materials. We are including features like an MP3 player and metal and graphite interior trims and these put the new models above the current Ghia versions." The Ghia badge would be removed from the Ford range just a few years later, with BusinessCar sharing words on the matter from one retail source. "Ghia has echoes of vinyl roofs on Granadas, lots of chrome and velour upholstery. Ford is trying to meet the demand for higher tech interiors. In a fleet context Ghia did not represent a premium new or used product."