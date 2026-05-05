This Manual-Swapped Maserati Gran Turismo Might Be Worth The Risk Of Financial Ruin

This 2009 Gran Turismo S is said to be an ultra-low-mileage car, with just 13,936 miles on the odometer, but those must have been some hard-earned miles because it has more scrapes and bruises than you might expect from such mileage. The interior also has very melty interior plastics, which isn't uncommon for a car of this age but it seems like it was left in the sun all these years. Still, it's a cool spec, and I'm a sucker for silver cars with red and black interiors. But it's that metallic gated six-speed shifter that draws your eyes most.

Even though the suede base on which the shifter sits seems a bit out of place, a gated manual just looks so right in a Gran Turismo's cabin. You can hear its clicky shifts just looking at the pictures. And hearing them after revving out that sensational sounding engine is worth whatever repair costs befall you each year.

How reliable will the transmission swap be? The swap was done by European Auto Group (EAG) out of Texas, who makes manual swap conversion kits for several high-priced exotics, like the Ferrari 360 and Lamborghini Gallardo. There's some debate in this listing's comments section about how trustworthy EAG is, but the seller reportedly has bought several of EAG-swapped cars and hasn't had any issues. It does come with a two-year transmission warranty, at least.

There are a few red flags about this listing, like the unusually beat-up body for the mileage and the claims of EAG's shadiness. However, it wouldn't be a Cars and Bids listing without an accompanying Doug Demuro review and he drives it on camera, proving that it seems to work well enough. Does the appeal of a gated manual override the risk of financial disaster? Don't ask me, I'm currently Googling which non-vital organs are worth the most.