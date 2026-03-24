GM Is Testing Eyes-Free Driving In Michigan And California

GM's Super Cruise driver-assist system, with its hands-off driving, is arguably the best semi-autonomous offering in the automotive market. But GM isn't satisfied with hands-off — it wants eyes-off, Level 3 autonomy and the company is starting to test such tech on public roads. From Automotive News:

General Motors said it will begin testing its hands-free, eyes-off driving system on public highways this week as the automaker gears up for its launch in 2028. GM will deploy 200 test vehicles on highways in California and Michigan, each with a test driver that can take control of the vehicle if necessary, the automaker said March 23. It will be the first time GM tests its next-generation driver-assistance system on public roadways, though the automaker previously deployed dozens of test vehicles driven by humans to gather data on public roads. GM plans to launch the system in 2028 on the Cadillac Escalade IQ electric SUV, with the goal of being one of the first automakers to bring Level 3 technology to the market. Ford Motor Co. also plans to launch a Level 3 partially autonomous system in 2028.

I'm intrigued as to how one tests eyes-off driving with a safety driver behind the wheel. Isn't that person's entire job to have their eyes on? GM is following Ford with its 2028 promise of a Level 3 driving system for owners, catching up to Mercedes-Benz, which has offered Level 3 driving in California since 2023 and BMW, which has offered the more-autonomous-than-not driving in Germany since 2024.