GM's Rare Quadrasteer System For Pickup Trucks Was Innovative (And A Massive Failure)

Modern four-wheel steering systems have been around since the 1980s, when Nissan debuted the R31 Skyline GTS in 1986 with High Capacity Actively-controlled Suspension (HICAS). Mitsubishi followed suit when it launched the Galant VR-4 in 1987 with a trio of fours: a turbocharged four-cylinder engine, full-time 4WD, and the brand's four-wheel steering system (4WS). The following year, Honda's Steering Angle Sensing Honda Four-Wheel Steering System (Honda 4WS) made its U.S. debut in the 1988 Prelude and became the first vehicle to offer four-wheel steering in America.

All of these systems were quite different, but the basic concepts are the same — rear wheels turning either the same direction as the front wheels for better stability in high-speed driving or in the opposite direction of the front wheels for improved maneuverability at low speeds. However, the trend didn't last, since early iterations of cars with four-wheel steering didn't offer consistent handling improvements over vehicles with conventional two-wheel steering. It was also expensive: Honda's 4WS for the '88 Prelude was a $1,300 option, which was a noticeable bump for a car that cost under $20,000 new.

However, that didn't stop General Motors from dabbling with four-wheel steering, and eventually introducing the Quadrasteer system in the early 2000s for its GMT800 lineup of pickup trucks and SUVs. Developed in collaboration with Delphi Automotive, Quadrasteer was standard in the 2002 GMC Sierra Denali, and it worked wonders. Where other trucks of similar vintage had a turning diameter of around 43.7 to 52.3 ft., the Sierra Denali with Quadrasteer delivered 37.4 ft., making it highly maneuverable when parking or towing. Sadly, those capabilities came at a cost that was ultimately too high for consumers.