Tesla Made Nearly $600 Million Selling Products To Elon Musk's Other Companies In 2025

It's not exactly unheard of that Musk's companies cross-pollinate like this. They've long been intertwined through financial investments, business agreements and even shared personnel, Bloomberg reports. If you take a look at Tesla and xAI alone, it's easy to see what I'm talking about. xAI has purchased Megapack energy storage batteries, sure, but at the same time, Tesla has integrated xAI's miserable Grok chatbot into its vehicles.

Musk has also said in recent weeks that Tesla and SpaceX were going to collaborate on some sort of chip production project called "Terefab," according to a separate Bloomberg article. He called it "the most epic chip-building exercise in history by far." Clearly, the man has never had Cool Ranch Doritos. In any case, analysts say the project — which will build semiconductors for AI, robotics, and space crap — will require something like $5 trillion and $13 trillion in capital spending since it'll have to fund 140 to 360 new factories that'll each make 50,000 wafers per month. Good luck with that, brother.

Getting back on track ever so slightly, SpaceX actually acquired xAI back in February, merging the two companies. Oh, it also technically owns X, the everything app. Now, SpaceX is attempting to stage one of the biggest initial public offerings of all time later this Summer. Tesla has benefited from its partial ownership of xAI, banking about $78.1 million in revenue from the AI company through February of this year.

It's hard to keep track of what all of Musk's companies are doing, that's for sure, but we're doing our best over here.