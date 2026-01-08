What Adding A Cold Air Intake Can Do For V8 Horsepower

Having a V8 engine does not always guarantee big power. Some, like the early 350-horsepower LS1, are tuned for drivability and usable power delivery, not necessarily outright horsepower performance. As a result, in stock form, the LS1 can feel underpowered next to some V6 engines. The upside is that the LS1 responds well to bolt-on modifications. With the right upgrades, it can produce several times its factory output, with extreme builds exceeding 1,000 horsepower.

For many LS1 and other V8 owners, the first and simplest step in unlocking that potential is adding a cold air intake (CAI). On average, a CAI is likely to give an engine between 5 and 25 horsepower. Still, the exact amount depends on engine size, existing modifications, air quality, temperature, as well as your car and the specific intake system chosen. For example, for a GM 5.3L EcoTec3 V8, a K&N CAI can give it between 5 and 18 horsepower.

Similarly, a GM 6.2L V8 can gain about 21 horsepower, a Ford 5.0L Coyote V8 can gain 20 to 25 horsepower, and a RAM 5.7L HEMI can gain 18 to 23 horsepower. Besides numbers, a CAI upgrade improves throttle response, intake sound, and can help boost fuel efficiency. On the topic of CAI, MotorTrend explains: "It has been proven time and again here in our pages and elsewhere that properly designed cold air intakes do help improve power." Here's why it's worth considering for your V8.