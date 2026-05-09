Here's What It Takes To Disable A Car Or Truck With Bullets

Back in the day, we used to watch "The A-Team", a TV show that featured a mercenary squad of former Vietnam War commandos. The heroes were armed to the teeth with machine guns which they used constantly to fire at bad guys, yet somehow almost no one ever got shot. This had to do with what network censors would allow in early primetime. To get around this, the team would often shoot at cars. One good hit to a gas tank would blow the car up, and one shot tire would cause the vehicle to completely flip over — somehow.

Most are probably aware that physics and engineering don't really work like that, but even a Cybertruck isn't fully bulletproof. Couldn't a car theoretically be disabled by gunfire? It's possible, but a whole lot harder than you'd think, even if you were to shoot directly into the engine block. The people behind the YouTube channel DemolitionRanch took an engine out of a car and shot at it multiple times. They stopped the engine running with a .9 mm round, but it was still able to crank. The engine wasn't completely taken out of commission until they used a Raufoss high-explosive armor-piercing round.

What about shooting a tire or the gas tank? Well, there's no evidence that a gas tank will actually explode if holes are shot through it. And while a bullet can flatten a tire, that's not going to disable a car right away.