This Test Shows How Bullet Resistant Tires Can Be

Getting the right set of tires is an important part of what goes into building an armored vehicle, and companies like Hutchinson and Tyron can be an excellent place to get those run-flats. But have you ever wondered how a regular retail tire would stand up to the impact of a bullet? After all, the typical tire is made, in part, of actual steel belts, and certain kinds of steel are used for bulletproofing. Plus, some companies, such as Nokian and Goodyear, feature aramid fibers in their tire sidewalls for extra support if there's a puncture. And that material — sometimes known by the trade name Kevlar — is commonly used in bulletproof armor.

Well, we've got good news. Though for some odd reason Consumer Reports doesn't include bullet resistance when analyzing, for instance, CR's top truck and SUV tire picks for 2026, Parker Smith of the Yee Yee Life YouTube channel recently took up the challenge. He brought five new, unmounted 37-inch Nitto Mud Grappler tires and assorted firearms out to the shooting range, stood the tires up in a single row, tread-to-tread, and got to work.

Smith's test was to shoot at the front treadface of the first tire and see how far the bullet would get into the treadfaces of the tires behind the No. 1 position. So the ideal path would be into the outside tread facing the gun, through the entire first wall of the tire, then into the inside part of the rear wall, through the treads facing directly opposite the gun, and into the next tire — an unlikely real-world scenario, but still interesting to watch.