Gas Skyrockets Nearly A Dollar A Gallon In Just A Week In Michigan

While events continue to unfold or pause (depends on the time of day lately) in the Strait of Hormuz, the pinching of shipments, especially crude oil deliveries, were surprisingly not behind the near insidious increases of Michigan or Midwest's gas prices this week. The region's woes, according to the Detroit News, are due to untimely refinery site issues and maintenance.

Last week, BP's refinery in Whiting, Indiana experienced heavy flaring that led to a power outage and shut down of one of its processing units. As one of the largest refineries in in the Midwest, the week-long struggle for the plant to return to full production — at 440,000 barrels a day — has put a hefty dent in an already weak oil supply.

Meanwhile, two more refineries were already under scheduled maintenance when Whiting's plant went down — an Illinois Phillips 66 refinery that typically produced 356,000 barrels a day, and a Marathon refinery that should return to production later this month.

GasBuddy shared some good news though for those of us suffering in the Midwest, and gas prices are expected to come down soon, possibly a result of BP Whiting's return to full operation, but that only counteracts the region's supply issue and not the greater problem at hand. Really, the longer the US drags things out in this awful game of cat and mouse with the Middle East, the Midwest's gas spike could just be a preview of things to come.