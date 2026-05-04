These Are The Weirdest Things Our Readers Keep In Their Cars

When you have a brand new car, you tend to do your best to keep it as clean and perfect as possible. At least in the beginning. You may add an emergency kit to the trunk, start leaving your phone's charging cable plugged in, or throw in a few other necessities, but you certainly don't want to mess it up. On the other hand, some people's definition of what counts as a "necessity" may not necessarily match everyone else's. Or anyone else's.

With that in mind, last Thursday, we asked you to share the weirdest things you keep in your cars. Logan, for example, keeps a Swiffer duster in his Mini because he's normal like that, and for the longest time, I kept an empty sports drink bottle in my center console because it's too deep to be useful for me, and I'm too cheap to buy a 3D printer.

We aren't meant to be the stars of the show, though. You are. So let's take a look at some of the most popular answers and then not act judgmental about anyone's choices. Sure, the weird thing they leave in their car may make them look like a serial killer, but if they are, do you really want to paint a target on your back? I'm doing my best to stay unmurdered here, and I'd hope you are, as well.