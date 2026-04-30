What's The Weirdest Thing You Keep In Your Car?

I don't know about you, but I am an over packer. I like to think of it as being over prepared, though. Even if I'm only driving out somewhere for the day, I want to be ready for any kind of adventure I may feel inspired to embark on that day, so I tend to bring a lot of options with me wherever I go. That extends to my car as well, since it's often the chariot that takes me on those adventures, and many other people are the same way as me. So for today's question I want to know, what's the weirdest thing that you keep in your car?

Maybe you keep a miniature nativity scene made out of Sonny Angels hidden away from prying, judgmental eyes in your glove compartment that you peek at when you need to smile, or maybe it's an ancient granola bar you've kept in your center console for years that you say you'd eat in an emergency situation. Whatever you think the weirdest thing that you keep in your car is, share it in the comments section below.