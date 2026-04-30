What's The Weirdest Thing You Keep In Your Car?
I don't know about you, but I am an over packer. I like to think of it as being over prepared, though. Even if I'm only driving out somewhere for the day, I want to be ready for any kind of adventure I may feel inspired to embark on that day, so I tend to bring a lot of options with me wherever I go. That extends to my car as well, since it's often the chariot that takes me on those adventures, and many other people are the same way as me. So for today's question I want to know, what's the weirdest thing that you keep in your car?
Maybe you keep a miniature nativity scene made out of Sonny Angels hidden away from prying, judgmental eyes in your glove compartment that you peek at when you need to smile, or maybe it's an ancient granola bar you've kept in your center console for years that you say you'd eat in an emergency situation. Whatever you think the weirdest thing that you keep in your car is, share it in the comments section below.
The weirdest thing I keep in my car is my Swiffer duster
I keep a fair amount of stuff in my car, but I don't like clutter so I keep things in their place, but I think the weirdest thing I keep in my car is my Swiffer duster that I keep in the glove compartment of my 2017 Mini Cooper S. I pay a lot of money to live in sunny Los Angeles, so I like to take advantage of the nice weather as much as possible. As such, I usually drive with my windows down and sunroof open, but that means my car fills with dust, and I have piano black trim on the dashboard which shows every single speck, so I keep my li'l Swiffer in the glove compartment to abate said dust.
How do I know it's the weirdest thing I keep in my car? I love how people around me react when they see me whip a yellow Swiffer out of my glove box and start dusting the interior of my car at a stop light; I get the craziest looks. And you know what? I love having it in there, and I use it all the time, so I ain't taking it out any time soon. What's the weirdest thing you keep in your car?