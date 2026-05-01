What Famously Unreliable Car Would You Magically Make Reliable?
If you're anything like me, you've undoubtedly stopped yourself from buying a used car because of its hideous reputation for being unreliable, and it's a real shame. There are so many fabulous cars out there that just aren't worth the trouble they bring with them because of their disgusting unreliability. As we've discussed, some of them are, but that's neither here nor there. But what if you were given a magical power that allowed you to make a notoriously unreliable car suddenly bullet-proof reliable?
That idea is what led me to today's question. I want to know, if bestowed with such a power, what car would you use it on? What car would you make reliable with the flick of your wrist? Choose wisely, though, because you only get one crack at this. One car per person. Once you use your power, it's gone forever, so you don't want to waste it on something that isn't already terribly unreliable and inexpensive to fix.
My choice
If you've read my work in the past, then you'd know I've got a certain love for the L322 Land Rover Range Rover. I've said it has the best interior of all time and is one of the most beautiful "normal" vehicles ever made. However, I've also said it's a car I love but would never own, and it's not because they're unaffordable. Quite the opposite, really. The L322 is dirt cheap. Even the best, late-run Supercharged L322 hardly costs $20,000. The issue is that it could be one of the most unreliable vehicles ever put into mass production. That's a damn shame, and it's something I would fix through the powers of magic.
Imagine the world if the L322 were reliable. We'd be living in Megalopolis. Cats and dogs would get along. World hunger would probably be cured. There would be no wars. It would be a true utopian society. Of course, prices would probably increase, but that's just the way it goes sometimes — a small sacrifice to make if you ask me.
Anyway, why don't you drop down below and let your fellow Jalops know what unreliable car you'd magically make reliable? As always, I'll be giving everyone who explains their answers little kisses on the forehead.