What Famously Unreliable Car Would You Magically Make Reliable?

If you've read my work in the past, then you'd know I've got a certain love for the L322 Land Rover Range Rover. I've said it has the best interior of all time and is one of the most beautiful "normal" vehicles ever made. However, I've also said it's a car I love but would never own, and it's not because they're unaffordable. Quite the opposite, really. The L322 is dirt cheap. Even the best, late-run Supercharged L322 hardly costs $20,000. The issue is that it could be one of the most unreliable vehicles ever put into mass production. That's a damn shame, and it's something I would fix through the powers of magic.

Imagine the world if the L322 were reliable. We'd be living in Megalopolis. Cats and dogs would get along. World hunger would probably be cured. There would be no wars. It would be a true utopian society. Of course, prices would probably increase, but that's just the way it goes sometimes — a small sacrifice to make if you ask me.

Anyway, why don't you drop down below and let your fellow Jalops know what unreliable car you'd magically make reliable? As always, I'll be giving everyone who explains their answers little kisses on the forehead.