Subaru Discontinued These Models (But We Wish They Hadn't)

You could almost think of Subaru as the AMC of Japanese carmakers. Just as AMC was the fourth-place American manufacturer, trailing far behind the Big Three of GM, Ford, and Chrysler, Subaru is in fourth place among Japanese brands in the U.S. by a big margin. AMC competed in the marketplace with unconventional models and a focus on four-wheel drive (4WD) long before all-wheel drive (AWD) became common in today's SUVs. Likewise, Subaru has always specialized in quirky, offbeat models.

As a result, Subaru has made some of the most unique models of the past several decades. On roads packed with millions of good but often anonymous small cars, Subies have always stood out. Even today, it would be hard to mistake a WRX, a CrossTrek, or an Outback for a Toyota, Honda, or Hyundai. Plus, since 1988, Subaru's STI badge has stood for its rally car heritage, adorning enthusiast favorites like the WRX STI. Sadly, the new WRX STI S210 won't be sold here in the States.

The WRX STI is just one of many fun, unorthodox Subaru models that fans would like to have back. Some of them were economy cars that we bought as our beloved first new cars. Many were all-wheel drive workhorses that carried us through stormy northern winters. Others were sporty models with wildly unique styling. Some were fast. And some Subies were all of these things, to someone, somewhere along the line. These are the models we wish Subaru had never discontinued.