Tony Stewart Can't Remember 335 MPH Top Fuel Dragster Shunt

Tony Stewart had a frightening exit from last weekend's NHRA Reading Nationals. The NASCAR Hall of Famer lost to Doug Kalitta in the second round on Sunday, but it didn't end with the defeat. After clocking a 335-mile-per-hour speed, the 2023 champion's top fuel dragster crossed the center line and collided with Stewart's car. Stewart walked away from the wreck with assistance from the NHRA Safety Safari, but he can't recall the incident at all.

There are rarely ever any minor incidents while racing top-fuel dragsters, and Sunday's crash illustrates how a failure on one car can impact both dragsters attempting a pass. As the parachute deployed on Kalitta's dragster, the left-front suspension failed. Now on three wheels, the car pulled to the left into Stewart's dragster, knocking it over on its side. The machine was quickly righted when it impacted the wall and ground to a halt. Stewart reassured everyone that he was fine despite having "one hell of a headache," according to Road & Track.