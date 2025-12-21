Why Did Ford Discontinue The Flex?

The Flex was a quirky model from automaker Ford, which launched in 2008 and was produced for just over a decade. It grew a crowd of admirers over the years who appreciated the retro elements of its design and the boxy esthetic. Some are already calling on the automaker to bring back the Flex as an EV, where perhaps it could find a stronger foothold in the market.

The first iteration offered an output of 262 horsepower (later models upped that to 287), but during the Flex's production run you could also opt for versions with an EcoBoost V6 engine, which bumped up performance to 355 horsepower (later 365). The cabin was roomy, with three rows of seating offering space for up to seven people. Ford also had some optional add-ons it teased in some of the advertisements, like ambient lighting effects, which gave the model a sense of fun and excitement.

Officially, the reason the Flex was discontinued in 2019 was explained in a statement from Ford, as reported by USA Today, where the brand pledged a "plan to strengthen its focus on products in the heart of the fastest-growing segments." However, speculation surrounding the vehicles departure suggests a few factors could've been responsible.