Honda's 'The Cog' Commercial Is Legendary, Here's Why It Was Accused Of Plagiarism

The Honda Accord had already been on sale for 27 years when it was redesigned for the 2003 model year, and while it achieved plenty of success along the way, that new seventh-generation version marked "the most dramatic change" yet for the car. In fact, we gave it the top spot when we ranked every single Honda Accord generation. With that in mind, Honda debuted an equally dramatic television commercial that would go on to garner multiple industry awards — along with loud cries of plagiarism from at least one quarter.

The Honda ad, dubbed "The Cog," features a Rube Goldberg-style chain reaction made from actual Accord parts. A single cog enters the picture, setting things in motion, and you're treated to about 2 minutes of various Accord components bumping, rolling, and falling into each other in a carefully laid-out progression that ends up showing off a completed 2003 Honda Accord station wagon. Rube Goldberg was born in 1883, and he had already become well-known for drawing his distinctively complicated machinery by 1922. In fact, the concept became famous enough that his name was included in the 1931 edition of the Merriam-Webster dictionary.

Jalopnik readers of a certain age may remember the game Mousetrap, which premiered in 1963 and required players to build Goldbergian contraptions for catching toy mice, which goes to show that plenty of people were familiar with the concept before Honda tried its hand at it. Among them were a pair of artists, Peter Fischli and David Weiss, who had made their own much-lauded 30-minute film of a Goldberg device in 1987 titled "The Way Things Go." So, when they saw the Honda ad, they were pretty sure that the creatives behind it had seen their film and plagiarized it.