RFID, Pay-By-Plate, And Mail Tolls Are Easier Than Cash, But Can Create Big Headaches

When it comes to famous Assyrians who have left their mark on the modern world, Capt. John Yossarian, the World War II bombardier from Joseph Heller's "Catch-22," certainly stands out. And so does Ashurbanipal, the ancient king of the Assyrians, under whose reign the first toll road was deployed, in the seventh century B.C. The two come together today since a key benefit of toll roads is that they're supposed to help people move faster, but there's a catch: Toll roads can then attract more drivers who want to take advantage of that advantage, which slows things down.

Automated tolling systems are one solution to that issue, but they have their own set of potential issues. These systems can use RFID (radio-frequency identification) chips or license-plate readers to capture vehicle ownership information and bill the driver — greatly reducing how long it takes to get through a toll station. Sure, you may have to slow down a bit to give the system time to read your chip or plate, but it's still much quicker than bringing a vehicle to a stop, interacting with an attendant, fishing out your credit card or cash, and completing the transaction. In fact, an all-electronic tolling system can handle more than five times as many vehicles as a manual-only setup in the same amount of time.

As a result, people using transponders can often pay less as a reward, which is great for them, but it can seem unfair to others. Of course, this can tilt the other way if you're in a rental car, which can come with additional costs, such as when Hertz AI charged a family $195 even after an employee found no damage to their returned car.