MotoGP's Fraternal Title Fight On The Ropes After Alex Marquez Breaks Hand In Crash

The dream MotoGP championship battle between brothers Marc and Alex Márquez has reached a tipping point after Sunday's Dutch TT. Álex violently crashed out during the race's early stages while Marc secured his sixth feature victory of the season. The younger Márquez fractured his hand in the crash, but is still expected to contest the next round in Germany. However, the injury didn't come without insult. The Ducati factory rider chastised the media during the post-race press conference for claiming that Álex doesn't race him as hard as other riders after Saturday's sprint race.

Álex suffered a subcapital fracture of the second metacarpal, according to MotoGP. The Gresini rider slammed straight into the pavement after rubbing shoulders with KTM's Pedro Acosta while fighting for fourth place. The same day as the crash, he flew to Madrid and underwent surgery to repair the fracture. He'll still need to be medically cleared by championship staff to return to competition. Even Álex doesn't miss a race, it was the worst point of the season to put up a goose egg in the box score.

Marc now has a 68-point lead in the standings ahead of Álex, as MotoGP heads to the older Márquez's best circuit. Between 2012 and 2021, Marc had a decade-long undefeated streak at the Sachsenring, which was only interrupted for a single season by the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the current points system, 37 points is the most a rider can score in a single weekend. Saturday's sprint race winner nets 12 points, and Sunday's race takes home 25 points. Marc has nearly two entire weekends in hand.