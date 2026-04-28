At $8,500, Is This 2008 Cadillac DTS A Stretch Limo That's Not A Stretch To Buy?

While three-row SUVs and Crossovers are commonplace, today's Nice Price or No Dice Cadillac DTS has them all beat hands down because it has six doors to go with its three rows. Let's find out what such convenience might just reasonably cost.

A pickup truck can offer versatility, comfort, and perhaps even a home away from home if a camper or trailer is fitted. It's little wonder that the pickup category, and the Ford F-Series in particular, top the sales charts year after year. It's also fitting that FoMoCo should take that top-dog honor since it was the company that invented the category with the 1925 introduction of the Model T Runabout Pickup. Just shy of a quarter century later, Ford introduced a new line of pickups, dubbed the F-Series, beginning, appropriately enough, with the 1948 F-1.

The 1964 Ford F-100 standard-bed pickup we looked at on Monday represents an evolution of Ford's ethos in pickup truck design. Still a hard worker, it showed some concessions to comfort and, in our particular truck's case, a modern five-speed out of a Mustang for better highway behavior. Unfortunately for the seller, far too few of you found any comfort in paying the truck's $12,500 asking price. That was obvious in the comments and doomed the truck to a 62% "No Dice" loss.