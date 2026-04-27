At $12,500, Is This 1964 Ford F-100 A Patina'd Peach?

While today's Nice Price or No Dice F-100 looks completely old-school, secretly it has a more modern five-speed behind its 292 Y-block V8. We'll have to decide if we like its also-modern price tag.

Eddie Harding was a pianist and singer best remembered as an on-again, off-again member of the British blues band the Spencer Davis Group. After leaving that band for the first time in 1968, Harding embarked on a solo career, releasing his first album in 1972, titled "Home Is Where You Find It." We found a home this past Friday: a massive 1996 Winnebago Vectra Grand Tour WQ-P Class A motorhome.

No doubt, if Harding were still alive and touring, such a home-on-the-road would make for a comfortable tour vehicle for between-gig decompression. At $7,500 to buy, the Winnebago was affordable even on a busker's wages. Many of you commented on the myriad of potential landmines an old motorhome might have, but that didn't sway the vote. Ultimately, that resulted in a solid 74% 'Nice Price' win.