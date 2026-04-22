At $6,990, Would You Unleash Your Inner Cruella In This 1996 Cadillac DeVille?
The ad for today's Nice Price or No Dice Cadillac offers nothing regarding the car's condition other than to say that it is "MINT." There's more information on the seller's site, albeit not much. Let's see if it's enough for us to decide this classic sedan's fate as a value proposition.
In 2025, Phoenix, Arizona, experienced 145 days of temperatures exceeding 100° Fahrenheit, the highest number in recorded history. With summer again soon approaching, Arizonans are likely bracing for another brutal battle with the sun, armed, of course, with blissful air conditioning in their homes, vehicles, and places of business.
A non-functioning A/C system can be a significant hindrance to selling a car in a hot climate at any point of the year, as nobody wants to face the prospect of "sweatin' to the oldies" while driving stripped down to their undies due to the heat. That was a problem faced by the seller of the 1988 Bentley Eight we looked at yesterday. A leaky A/C system had left the climate control blowing lukewarm, an especially unappealing proposition in a car with heat-sink leather seating. At a $12,500 asking price, that factor, along with a few other red flags, made the Bentley a car few of you would work up a sweat over. The result was a 54% "No Dice" loss in the voting.
Out on the town
Have you ever noticed how much better mundane activities are when addressed in a less familiar language? For example, you could go to the mountains and stay in a cabin, or, if you're feeling all haughty, you might travel to the trees and stay in a chateau. Ooh, la, la!
Lincoln and Cadillac, the American purveyors of luxury vehicles, once offered cars with the same naming convention, albeit with one marque leveraging the magic of the Latinate language. Those models were the Lincoln Town Car and Cadillac DeVille, model names that basically mean the same thing—a vehicle for around-town travel. The Lincoln is straightforward in its description, "Town Car," while the Cadillac goes for the French descriptor, "DeVille," a derivation of "de la ville," meaning "of the town." Which do you think sounds fancier?
This 1996 Cadillac DeVille Concours would be at home around town or on a lengthy highway road trip. And with its surprisingly low mileage (71,509) and overall appearance, it appears that it would be a pretty nice place to hang for either adventure.
Little-used luxury
Based on its appearance and those low miles, this Caddy smacks of having been owned by an older person who used it sparingly and hadn't yet gotten to the point of driving by Braille. This also hails from an era before Lexus became the de facto ride of the older generation.
That's not to say only old farts need apply to be this dealer-offered Caddy's new sugar daddy or momma. Everyone should, however, be cognizant of what lies beneath this DeVille's long, low hood. That's Cadillac's L37 "Northstar" V8, a 4.6-liter, quad cam mill that, this model year, made a solid 300 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. These engines also have a reputation for eating head gaskets, resulting in the coolant and oil mixing like they're on a Tinder date. According to the ad's very limited description, the dealer selling the Caddy has "3 in-house mechanics that make sure our cars are running great." That's... reassuring?
Everything you need
In the DeVille, the Northstar sits east-west and drives the front wheels through a four-speed 4T80-E automatic transmission. That's paired with a MagnaRide adaptive suspension for a smooth, fairly floaty ride. Aiding and abetting is an interior that is an odd mix of the old-school American interpretation of luxury and what the Japanese and Germans were offering. The Dashboard is clean and reasonably simple, with most of the controls clustered around the digital instrument cluster, along with an AM/FM/cassette stereo head unit featuring big buttons and a CD changer in the glovebox.
Seating is leather-faced and American butt-wide, both front and back. The front seats are so wide, in fact, that the seat belt buckles sprout from slits near the edges like a diorama of the sand worms on Dune. Overall, the cabin space is expansive, offering plenty of elbow and legroom for four. There is room for five in a pinch, but it's narrow enough that it actually would be a pinch. Dual-zone climate control, power everything, and some nice, warm wood trim help elevate the interior experience.
Both the cabin and the exterior look to be in great condition, as well. There's no evidence of the top coat failing or of the headlamp lenses clouding over, which gives the car a solid, still-in-the-game appearance.
Comfort and class for very little cash?
As noted, the ad is frustratingly light on details about the car. It also lacks proper punctuation and grammar, as though it were written by Temu Chat-GPT. Slightly more info is available on the dealer's website, but it's still not enough to get a good sense of this DeVille's history. A Carfax is offered, which could provide some insight, and there are those three wrench monkeys who have supposedly given the car their royal okay, but it's still a bit of a crapshoot.
The only thing that might mitigate that mystery is an impressively low price tag. We're now at the point where you all need to decide if the dealer's set price of $6,990 fits that bill. What do you say? Would this DeVille be the talk of the town at that price? Or is the devil in the details?
You decide!
San Francisco Bay Area, California, Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.
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