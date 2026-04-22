At $6,990, Would You Unleash Your Inner Cruella In This 1996 Cadillac DeVille?

The ad for today's Nice Price or No Dice Cadillac offers nothing regarding the car's condition other than to say that it is "MINT." There's more information on the seller's site, albeit not much. Let's see if it's enough for us to decide this classic sedan's fate as a value proposition.

In 2025, Phoenix, Arizona, experienced 145 days of temperatures exceeding 100° Fahrenheit, the highest number in recorded history. With summer again soon approaching, Arizonans are likely bracing for another brutal battle with the sun, armed, of course, with blissful air conditioning in their homes, vehicles, and places of business.

A non-functioning A/C system can be a significant hindrance to selling a car in a hot climate at any point of the year, as nobody wants to face the prospect of "sweatin' to the oldies" while driving stripped down to their undies due to the heat. That was a problem faced by the seller of the 1988 Bentley Eight we looked at yesterday. A leaky A/C system had left the climate control blowing lukewarm, an especially unappealing proposition in a car with heat-sink leather seating. At a $12,500 asking price, that factor, along with a few other red flags, made the Bentley a car few of you would work up a sweat over. The result was a 54% "No Dice" loss in the voting.