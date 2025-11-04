5 DIY Driveway Deicing Tricks That Actually Work

There's nothing like getting into a wreck before you leave your driveway, or sliding into your garage door like it's home plate and you're down by one run. Yes, winter provides plenty of reasons not to leave the house, and an icy driveway is one of them. But winter happens the same time every year, so surely you're prepared with a bucket of deicing salt, right? Yeah, winter somehow catches us by surprise every year as well.

But there are things in your house right now you can use to take ice off your driveway. For example, did you know that you can use the solution in pickle jars to melt the ice from your driveway? Dish soap mixed with water and rubbing alcohol will do the trick, too. You know those coffee grounds left over after making your morning fuel? You're letting them go to waste if you throw them away instead of using them to deice your driveway.

Do you have a fireplace or wood-burning stove? That leftover ash can help deice your driveway, so don't think of it as something you have to dread cleaning. Think of it as collecting. And then there's baking soda. Surely you have a box of that around the house, don't you? Well, it also works pretty well. (Some localities have started using beet sugar instead of rock salt to deice their roads, but who has that lying around the house?)

So if you venture out of your house this winter and slip as soon as you step on to your driveway, don't despair. Once you've gotten up, dusted yourself off, and checked to make sure no one was looking, just grab one of these handy items and get to deicing.