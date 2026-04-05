Road & Track Called This Kit Car The World's Most Beautiful Sports Car And They Were Right

If you could design your own car from the ground up, which cars would you take your inspiration from, and would the end result look better than all the cars that inspired it? In 1955, Jim Byers of El Segundo, California set out to design his own sports car, cribbing from the best sports cars of the day from Italy and England. Two years later, the SR-100 made the cover of Road & Track's February issue (as shared by Undiscovered Classics) with the cryptic words "WHAT IS IT?" printed underneath. In that issue, publisher John Bond asked if the car was the most beautiful thing on the road. He must have believed it was, because he subsequently bought and built his own to drive around. The article concluded that the car had "Truly a beautiful body and one for which we predict a great future."

That future was maybe not quite as great as John Bond predicted, but the model was around for a bit. Between 1955 and 1963, only an estimated 25 examples of the Byers SR-100 roadster kit bodies were built in handlaid fiberglass sheet (which can also found in more recent affordable high-performance kits). That number just barely doubled in the years after, and while there were hundreds of other fiberglass kit cars in the era, none look quite as good as a finished Byers.

From every direction, you can see the inspiration Byers took from his favorite European designs. The Road & Track article begins by saying the car has "a little of Bertone, Farina, Vignale, and even Touring" in it. That's high praise, but not at all incorrect. Despite predating the BMW 507, I think it also carries a bit of that car with it.