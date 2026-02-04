The Nickel And Dime Parts That Can Blow Up Your Kit Car Budget 

Tiny and seemingly innocuous nuts and bolts might feel like the cheapest parts of your kit car — until you realize how many of these small bits you need to complete your build. Your kit car isn't merely a shell; it's a vast collection of parts that need to be put together. Most of these parts don't even come with the kit, forcing you to source them yourself. While major components like the engine, transmission, chassis, brakes, and tires are factored into the build, nuts and bolts are mostly an afterthought.

Nuts and bolts might cost just a few cents or dollars each, but you'll need thousands of them in the long run. All of them together can put a significant dent in your budget. It's not just nuts and bolts, either. You need spacers, brackets, washers, locking washers, clips, self-tapping screws, threaded inserts, and more specialized parts. These add up, potentially overrunning your budget by hundreds or even thousands of dollars.

While buying these smaller parts, you can't skimp on quantity or quality. Buy just the right amount, and your build could be stuck due to a stripped bolt. Meanwhile, cheap fasteners can corrode and fail, while cheap brackets can twist and mess with the alignment. Avoid skimping on these parts. For load-bearing parts, enthusiasts generally recommend grade 8.8 bolts. Use thread locking compounds and keep an inventory of your parts before you start your build. Buy a few extra parts for backup and avoid anything universal. Stick to specialized parts in key areas.