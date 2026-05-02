These Engines Still Use Freedom Units For Displacement

If you've wondered why modern engines are described in liters — even in America — the correct answer is quite boring. Automakers build engines for worldwide markets, and liters are the common units of measurement for engine displacement. Over time, even the U.S. auto industry has steadily aligned itself with metric standards, which makes "3.0" or "6.2" easier to market globally than "183" or "376."

Despite the shift from imperial to metric over 40 years ago, cubic inches never truly died. They just moved to places where numbers are no longer solely used for measurement but also marketing — crate engines, heritage badges and motorcycles still feature the same "freedom units" of decades past.

The most prominent modern automaker that still treats displacement like a nameplate is Stellantis. Mopar's 6.4-liter crate Hemi is sold as a "392" and was fitted in Dodge's Charger and Challenger Scat Pack for years. In case that isn't enough, Dodge's Direct Connection factory-backed performance program sells the Hellephant A30 Supercharged Hemi 426 crate engine that leans into the 426 Hemi moniker, which became iconic during the '60s and '70s.