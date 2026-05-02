The Fate Of A Stolen Car Could Turn An Auto-Enthusiast's Stomach

When VOA spoke with Adam Rottman, Customs and Border Protection's director at the Port of Baltimore, about the challenges of tracking stolen vehicle exports through customs inspections, he explained, "I'd say 90% to 95% of every one of our stolen automobiles is headed to West Africa." Nigeria seems to be a hotspot for stolen U.S. cars, as a large share of recovered vehicles were headed there. Last year, 43 stolen luxury cars worth $3,650,000 were found in two Bronx parking garages, with plans to be shipped to West Africa.

These cars can also find their way into Asian countries, the Middle East, or Mexico. Upon arriving, they can be exchanged for illegal goods, used as taxis, or even used as transportation for terrorists. This is possible thanks to the falsification of documentation, plate washing, and other deceptive import practices to register and resell these vehicles within local markets.

Sometimes, cars are stolen for fun. This can mean stealing high-value cars for a joyride and later dumping them. For many offenders, the primary draw is the thrill of doing something dangerous and getting away with it. Police chases only add to the appeal, amplifying the danger and making the whole experience feel more like a game than real life.

Joyriding has even evolved into a social media phenomenon — as seen with the Kia Boys trend. As for the car itself, many joyriders report abandoning stolen vehicles within just a few hours, and some even burn them afterward. When a high-performance car falls victim to joyriding, the damage is rarely just cosmetic.