These Are Your Worst Car Theft Stories

My car got stolen in college, I reported it to the cops, got a call a week later that it was in a tow yard waiting for me to pick it up. Apparently, the thieves eventually abandoned it when it ran out of gas.

Went to pick it up at the tow yard, had to pay $400+ to get it out, despite my reporting it stolen immediately after it was the week prior. They didn't even have it in that yard; they had moved it to the long-term lot, so I had to trek halfway across the city to even see it. I get there, it's trashed and won't even start. I couldn't afford to have it towed somewhere, let alone get it fixed. I was given the option for them to take it off my hands for like $200 or whatever, or I'd continue to pile up storage fees until I took it out myself. I really had no choice.

So, to sum up, in college, I essentially had the pleasure of paying $600+ for my car being stolen.